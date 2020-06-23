WaterField Designs has introduced the Mac Pro Saddle — a full-grain leather Mac Pro accessory case that drapes over the Mac Pro to centrally organize multi-sized devices.

It overlays the top of the computer, exposing the handles and most of the computer top, framing the vertical grille pattern, and leaving air vents unobstructed. The leather Saddle sides, adorned with pockets for assorted gear, cover the austere steel sides of the computer adding an aura of warmth to any workspace, says WaterField Designs owner, Gary Waterfield.

Two thick leather straps lined with rubber grips made from recycled tires keep the Saddle in place. One side includes a long pocket for the 10-key Magic Keyboard and two large pockets to hold headphones, external hard drives, or other bulky accessories.

Three smaller pockets on the opposing side hold a mouse, cords, and more. Underneath those, one large horizontal pocket houses the included WaterField Medium Gear Pouch, a multi-pocket case for storing and organizing small items like SD cards, thumb drives, dongles, and other easy-to-misplace items.

The Mac Pro Saddle costs US$399. It’s available now for preorder exclusively from SFbags.com. Shipping begins late July.

