Zevrix Solutions has announced LinkOptimizer 5.4.19, a maintenance update to company’s image processing automation tool for Adobe InDesign.

The tool liberates InDesign users from tedious tasks through automation of complex image manipulation processes that involve replacement of images after being edited in Photoshop.

Version 5.4.19 fixes an issue in which the clipping path applied to a link in InDesign wasn’t preserved upon relinking the optimized image after processing. LinkOptimizer now re-applies the original clipping path settings automatically after importing the image. The update also detects certain problematic characters in InDesign file paths and prevents such documents from processing to avoid system errors along the way.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website for US$259.95; a “lite” version is available for $179.95. A demo is available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-2020.

