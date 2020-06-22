OtterBox has introduced the new Lumen Series and Ispra Series for AirPods and AirPods Pro.

The US$34.95 Lumen Series for AirPods Pro combines a sleek clear case with a black bumper. This cover keeps AirPods Pro protected from scratches and drops and easily clips onto a keychain or backpack with two optional carabiners, according to OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. Lumen Series is available now exclusively at apple.com and otterbox.com.

The $29.95 Ispra Series offers protection with a splash of color for AirPods and AirPods Pro cases. Featuring a grippy bottom for better handling and a hard top to protect from scrapes and bumps, Ispra Series also comes with a carabiner to ensure AirPods never get lost. The Ispra Series is available now on otterbox.com.

