Maxon, Red Giant and Redshift have announced that their “blowout Summer Sale” — 30% off new annual subscriptions and Redshift licenses – will kick off on Tuesday, June 23.

Running for 72 straight hours, customers will have access to sale prices starting at 8 a.m. (Pacific) through Friday, June 26 at 8 a.m. In addition to 30% off, customers will have a chance to win free 3D, visual effects, and motion graphics software tools for the next five days.

