As restrictions ease throughout the U.S., the continued threat of COVID-19 requires businesses and organizations to focus more than ever on providing clean and safe environments for employees, clients, customers, patients and guests.

To assist operators with their safe reopening and continued operation, Aramark — which specializes in food, facilities management, and uniforms — and Jefferson Health, an expert in public health, have launched EverSafe OS, a workplace safety digital product that offers a suite of simple, streamlined tools and resources for businesses and organizations, to empower employees and customers with confidence in their safety.

This proprietary web-based service and mobile app, available in both the Apple and Android app stores, is designed for small- and medium-sized businesses, such as restaurants and retailers, where reopening safely is a critical concern and additional guidance to do so is needed. EverSafe OS:

° Supplies data and recommendations from industry leaders that is responsive to evolving conditions and current guidelines;

° Eliminates the need to navigate through frequently changing, often complex information and supports sound, productive decisions;

° Provides critical operational and communication tools in a clear, user-friendly format to simplify safe reopening and drive the right behaviors

EverSafe OS utilizes Aramark’s recently introduced EverSafe platform that supports the safe reopening and sustainable management of client locations around the world. Developed in partnership with Jefferson Health, and in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), EverSafe embodies Aramark’s long-standing commitment to safety and deep operational expertise across the Company.

The EverSafe OS app is a subscription service available to individual businesses and organizations. For more information, visit www.EverSafeOS.com.

Like this: Like Loading...