Roland has released new ZEN-Core Sound Packs, genre-specific collections that provide new sounds for Roland’s ZENOLOGY Software Synthesizer and ZEN-Core hardware.

Driven by the ZEN-Core Synthesis System, Sound Packs deliver everything from vintage analog to hybrid tones. Each pack focuses on a specific genre or instrument type, or features sounds from sound designers and leading artists.

ZEN-Core Sound Packs come in two different types: Production Packs and Instrument Packs, both of which will be dropping regularly. All new ZEN-Core Sound Packs are offered with Roland Cloud Core, Ultimate and Pro memberships and can also be purchased individually as a Lifetime Key for US$.99.

