Facedrive Inc. — a Canadian “people-and-planet-first” tech business ecosystem, says its wholly-owned subsidiary, HiRide Share — a “long-distance, socially responsible” ridesharing and car-pooling business, has launched HiQ. a social gaming application.

HiQ serves as an organic addition to HiRide Social, HiRide’s recently introduced socializing app. Both of these apps have been developed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, distinctly manifesting HiRide’s and Facedrive’s determination to help young Canadians cope with negative effects of social isolation, according to Akshat Soni, CEO of HiRide.

HiQ is designed to encourage people to socialize, make new connections, and keep their minds stimulated by competing in various trivia games. The app’s algorithm is built to match users that have similar interests. What’s more, users will have the opportunity to win cash prizes, as well as merchandise and incentives by HiRide’s and Facedrive’s corporate partners, for competing in weekly trivia challenges.

The first round of trivia challenges on the HiQ platform will commence on June 21, at 12 a.m. (Eastern). Users will compete and collect points until June 27, at 11:59 p.m. when the top 10 winners based on the highest number of points collected will be announced. Each subsequent round will run for seven days starting at 12 a.m. every Sunday, and end at 11:59 p.m. the following Saturday.

The trivia questions are divided into several categories for users to be able to compete in the areas of knowledge in which they are most interested.

HiQ is currently available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Some of the avenues of distribution of HiQ are expected to be through partnerships with colleges and universities, such as University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University.

Like this: Like Loading...