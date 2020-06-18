Just in time for next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple has unveiled a new version of its Developer Forums.

Per Apple: “The all-new Apple Developer Forums will connect the developer community with more than 1,000 Apple engineers to answer questions and engage in technical discussions. Starting the first day of WWDC, anyone can search and view the forum discussions to follow along, and Apple Developer Program members will be able to post their own questions and learn directly from Apple experts.”

