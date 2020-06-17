Petasense — a Silicon Valley-based, venture-backed specialist in Industrial IoT (IIoT) — has launched the patented Vibration Mote Model 3 (VM3). Petasense’s Asset Reliability & Optimization (ARO) system includes plug-and-play wireless sensors and predictive analytics software to provide real-time insights into asset health.

VM3 is a sensor that combines speed detection with vibration and temperature, enabling continuous monitoring of variable speed assets. Variable speed, intermittently operating and spared assets are difficult to monitor with predictive maintenance programs since equipment operates under different conditions when measurements are taken. With VM3, users can trend readings under consistent operating conditions, according to Petasense Chief Technical Officer Kuldeep Amarnath.

It offers sophisticated event-based measurement, such as taking readings only when the asset is running at a specific speed, he adds. The smart measurements provide more consistent readings and five-year battery life.

Data from VM3 is transmitted over standard Wi-Fi to the ARO Cloud, where users can see at a glance what is happening with their assets and drill down for diagnostics with detailed analyst tools. VM3 also offers Bluetooth connectivity for greater deployment flexibility.

This provides a way for companies to get started without wireless infrastructure, using instant measurements with an iPhone or iPad. Onboard storage minimizes data loss during connectivity interruptions. VM3 stores up to 50 high-resolution readings and transmits automatically when wireless connection is re-established.

Improved battery life

Amarnath says the VM3 has been designed from the ground-up to improve battery life. By taking readings only when assets are operating and taking advantage of onboard storage for less frequent transmission, companies can extend battery life, he adds.

Like this: Like Loading...