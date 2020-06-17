Fidelity Media has released an update to their MegaSeg Pro DJ and radio automation system for the Mac.

The update is designed to make scheduling long-form shows easier with new block and resume event options, logging export and metadata delay settings, and support for new DJ controllers. Other improvements include showing track info using an assigned category color, support for more podcast feeds and secure stream playback, resizable request reminder notes, streamlined importing, and optimized library sorting.

MegaSeg Pro and DJ editions can be purchased for US$199 and $99, respectively. MegaSeg DJ is also available on the Mac App Store. Older versions of MegaSeg Pro and DJ editions can be upgraded for $69 and $29 respectively. MegaSeg is compatible with any Mac running macOS 10.6 and higher.

