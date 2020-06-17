Apple has updated its Apple Store Connect for developers.

App Store Connect is a suite of web-based tools for managing apps sold on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and iMessage. As a member of the Apple Developer Program, you’ll use App Store Connect to submit and manage apps, invite users to test with TestFlight, add tax and banking information, access sales reports, and more.

The updated version sports a tweaked interface that’s available on the iPhone, as well as the iPad and Mac. There is an ‌App Store‌ Connect app available for iOS devices.

