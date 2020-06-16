Apple has sent out invites to the media to tune in to the Worldwide Developer Conference keynote on Monday, June 22.

“Join us for the first all-online WWDC, kicking off on June 22 with a Special Event Keynote coming to you from ‌Apple Park‌,” reads the invitation.

Apple will host its annual WWDC next week in a new online format “packed with content for consumers, press and developers alike.” The online event will be an opportunity for millions of creative and innovative developers to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, and engage with Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe, says Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a press release.

