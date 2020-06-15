CLCKR has announced a new range of designs to add to their line-up of phone cases and stands, including Studio (clear), Carbon Fiber effect, Perforated and Saffiano finishes in a range of colors.

The range includes phone cases with an in-built CLCKR stands and are available for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro, as well as a universal CLCKR stand and grip that can be fixed directly to any device or existing case. All of the cases are drop tested up to six feet and are compatible with QI certified wireless chargers. Available in two colors, Black and Navy Blue, the phone cases and universal grips are available in a choice of four materials:

° Carbon Fiber (US$39.99), which also gives extra grip and protection for your device;

° Saffiano ($39.99), made using a PU Saffiano material;

° Perforated ($39.99), boasting circular perforations;

° Studio ($34.99), the clear design of the case allows you to show off the color of your device while the CLCKR is made from a soft PU material for comfort when using.

