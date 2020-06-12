Application developer Yodel Code has introduced ScreenBadge, an iOS app that enables the millions of people around the world meeting in Zoom video conference calls to share their professional contact information.

ScreenBadge lets people generate digital business cards and share them with others in one step using QR codes. With a few steps, it creates a digital business card as a QR code, adds it to a user-selected virtual background image, and exports it for use in Zoom.

Users can choose to share their ScreenBadge by selecting the virtual background when they want to present it, and can have multiple ScreenBadges with differing levels of contact information. Others can retrieve the business card by scanning the QR code imprinted on the virtual background, and with a single tap add the contact information directly into their mobile device’s Address Book, simply and seamlessly.

ScreenBadge is available for an introductory price of US$1.99 at the Apple App Store. It requires iPhone with iOS 13 or later.

