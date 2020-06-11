The virtual schools market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.2 billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.8%, through 2025, according to Research and Markets. Private educational management organizations (EMOs), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.5%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market private and EMOs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth, says Research and Markets.

Representing the developed world, the U.S. will maintain a 11.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over $126.7 million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5-6 years. Over $103.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Private EMOs will reach a market size of $191.1 million by the close of 2025. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately $780.2 million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Research and Markets says that several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

The accompanying image is courtesy of the Edmentum Blog.

