ShiftCam says its ProLens range of professional smartphone lenses for the iPhone 11 series is available now.

Made from premium DSLR grade glass, it brings DSLR quality optics to mobile photography and combines the pocket-sized portability of a mobile phone and the high-quality of a DSLR camera.

The ProLens series uses the patented S-Mount system featured on ShiftCam cases to securely mount any ProLens. To learn more, go to www.shiftcam.uk.

Like this: Like Loading...