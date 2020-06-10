Roland has announced the upcoming releases of three new patch collections for Roland Cloud: SH-2: Space Aged, PROMARS: Curiosity, and SYSTEM-8: Frontiers.

SH-2: Space Aged

The SH-2: Space Aged collection features 64 presets for Roland’s recreation of the iconic SH-2. Pulling inspiration from space, the patches in this collection take advantage of the SH-2’s arpeggiator function and evoke the constellations with their complexity, richness, and usability. Explore the black hole-like low end of “Synth Shock Bass,” or fall into an arpeggiated asteroid belt with “Gamer Glytter.”

Also, from June 9 to 23, anyone with a Roland account can enjoy the SH-2 virtual synthesizer and the SH-2: Space Aged patch collection for free. Simply log in to Roland Cloud Manager, install the SH-2 from the library, and download the patch collection from the software section.

PROMARS: Curiosity

This collection for Roland’s recreation of the PROMARS synth pays tribute to the analog powerhouse, delivering layered tones that give way to fizzy atmospherics, often within a single patch. Discover the bubbles of “1981” or the modulations of “Karhornia.” Then, take advantage of genre-tailored basses like “Italobass” for a Moroder moment or “Teutonik Bass” to capture the mood of a Berlin dance floor.

Also, from June 16 to 30, anyone with a Roland account can enjoy the PROMARS virtual synthesizer and the PROMARS: Curiosity patch collection for free. Simply log into Roland Cloud Manager, install the PROMARS from your library, and download the patch collection from the software section.

SYSTEM-8: Frontiers

SYSTEM-8: Frontiers is a premium patch collection for the hardware and software versions of Roland’s forward-looking SYSTEM-8 Synthesizer. SYSTEM-8: Frontiers leverages SYSTEM 8’s powerful engines to deliver mysterious arps, heartbreaking keys, and cavernous pads. Patches include the majestic “HOME”, Hydra-7”, “EBM Bass” and “The Darker Pad.”

Also, from June 25 to July 9, anyone with a Roland account can enjoy the SYSTEM-8 virtual synthesizer and the SYSTEM-8: Frontiers patch collection for free. Simply log into Roland Cloud Manager, install the SYSTEM-8 from your library, and download the patch collection from the software section.

The SH-2: Space Aged, PROMARS: Curiosity, and SYSTEM-8: Frontiers collections are offered with Roland Cloud Ultimate and Pro memberships.

More information on the three new patch collections can be found here on release.

