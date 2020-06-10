Invoice Cloud — a provider of a PCI compliant, secure electronic payments and the highest adopting Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) solution — has enhanced its online bill payment platform with Apple Pay and Google Pay as additional payment options.

“The new Apple Pay and Google Pay mobile payment options will encourage even more customers to move to electronic payments and take advantage of Invoice Cloud’s online bill payment technology, allowing billers to reduce costs and accelerate collections,” says Bob Lapides, president of Invoice Cloud. “This enhancement to our Software as a Service platform is all about convenience and choice for customers who increasingly want to pay bills when they want, how they want, and where they want.”

According to industry forecasts, Apple Pay is projected to be the leading digital wallet with 227 million users worldwide, while Google Pay is expected to reach 100 million users in 2020.

Organizations using Invoice Cloud now have both options immediately available for mobile and online payments. The Invoice Cloud platform automatically detects if a customer is eligible to use Apple Pay or Google Pay to make payments on their mobile device. Any restrictions on the use of credit and debit cards set by individual billers will still apply.

