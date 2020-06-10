eufy, which specializes in home security and smart home appliances, says its security cameras eufyCam 2 and eufyCam 2C are being updated to support HomeKit Secure Video.

With HomeKit Secure Video, users can view, share, and store video recordings from eufyCam 2 and 2C using iCloud. Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad set up as the home hub use on-device intelligence to privately analyze the live feed from the eufyCam 2 and 2C so users can be notified when people, animals, or vehicles are present. A 10-day history of video recordings are securely stored in a user’s iCloud, so all information about a user’s home accessories is end-to-end encrypted and entirely private to the user.

Additionally, eufyCam 2/2C users with a 200Gb iCloud storage plan can choose to store activity from 1 eufyCam in iCloud while those with a 2TB storage plan can store footage from up to 5 eufyCams at no additional cost. Recorded video activity doesn’t count against a user’s iCloud storage limit.

Support for HomeKit Secure Video will begin rolling out to all eufyCam 2 and 2C via an automatic software update starting today and is expected to reach all users by the end of June. Users can also utilize the firmware update option in the eufy Security app to manually check availability.

Like this: Like Loading...