The Technavio research group says the digital publishing market is poised to grow by $64.83 billion through 2024, progressing at a compound annual growth rate of almost 14% during the forecast period.

The research group says the market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Apple, Adobe, Alphabet, Amazon, Comcast, Netflix, RELX Group, Thomson Reuters Corp., Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck, and Xerox Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio says the mandate on cable TV digitization will offer immense growth opportunities. The research group adds that, to make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The mandate on cable TV digitization has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Like this: Like Loading...