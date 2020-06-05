Zevrix Solutions has released Output Factory Server 2.3, a feature update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The software automates production workflows for InDesign workgroups by processing files from hot folders. Output Factory Server offloads printing and exporting from InDesign to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the output process.

Version 2.3 adds the ability to send automatic email notifications to email addresses stored in InDesign file XMP metadata. Output Factory’s XML engine extracts the recipients during processing with the goal of making it easy for the users to send email alerts automatically to individuals or entities associated with the particular InDesign jobs. In addition, the update allows custom AppleScript and JavaScript scripts to manipulate the page and layer structure of InDesign documents before processing while ensuring the correct single-page PDF output of the desired pages, layers, and their combinations.

Output Factory Server can be purchased from the Zevrix website for US$699.95. A demo is available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2020.

