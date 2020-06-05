Infragistics — a provider of tools and solutions to accelerate design and development — has launched Infragistics Ultimate 20.1, an update of thecompany’s flagship UX and UI product for design and development teams. Jason Beres, senior vice president of Developer Tools, says it delivers enhancements in three key areas:

Streamlining app creation from design to code with the newly redesigned Indigo.Design;

Innovating on the platforms for modern web that matter most to developers with new and enhanced components, controls and features for Angular, React and Web Components. Also included is support for .NET Core 3.1 for Windows Forms, WPF, and ASP.NET Core;

Upgrading and enhancing components for mobile app development in Xamarin.

With Infragistics Ultimate 20.1, the company has completely re-designed its Indigo.Design platform, enhancing the product with integrated prototyping, usability testing and code-generation capabilities, according to Beres. This enables developers and designers to collaborate, rapidly build prototypes published from familiar design apps, such as Sketch, and conduct unmoderated usability testing and analysis, particularly valuable during times of social distancing, he adds.

For web developers working with WPF and Windows Forms, these Ultimate UI component libraries are now .NET Core 3.1-compliant, ensuring that their desktop applications will work without disruption.

Infragistics Ultimate 20.1 is available now. You can download a free trial version.

