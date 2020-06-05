The global e-book market is expected to reach US$28.73 billion by 2026 growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8% during 2018 to 2026, according to Research and Markets.

In recent years, several e-book providers have adopted the e-book formatting technique by using HTML and CSS tools. In addition, e-book publishers concentrate on the e-book file size compression, to enable their customers to download the e-books easily and read them with minimum configuration requirement. Additionally, the environment protection campaigns from governments across the globe, especially for saving trees, is reducing the use of paper, which further increases the demand for e-books, according to Research and Markets.

The research group adds that factors such as the increasing number of portable readable devices such as smartphones and tablets, emergence of digital education and interactive learning systems, and rising environmental concerns over cutting trees are propelling the market growth.

However, lack of awareness about e-book technology can hinder the market growth, and low internet and mobile penetration in developing nations is expected to provide new growth opportunities to the market, says Research and Markets.

Like this: Like Loading...