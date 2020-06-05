Apple has informed developers that it’s offering new resources for password management apps. The tech giant has created an open source project to help developers of such apps create strong passwords that are compatible with popular websites.

The Password Manager Resources open source project allows you to integrate website-specific requirements used by the iCloud Keychain password manager to generate strong, unique passwords. The project also contains collections of websites known to share a sign-in system, links to websites’ pages where users change passwords, and more.

You can view the password manager resources here.

