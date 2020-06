PureVPN has launched a new version of its VPN software for Mac users. Version 7.2.2 introduces a new easy login feature.

It’s no longer necessary to remember difficult or complicated usernames. Now, all you need to log into your PureVPN apps and extensions is your email address and password.

A seven-day trial of the VPN software is available for US$0.99. PureVPN has increased multi-logins from five to 10 on each account.

