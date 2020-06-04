The Pixelmator Team has updated Pixelmator Pro for macOS to version 1.6.4. The upgrade adds support for opening and exporting images in WebP format and offers other additional fixes.

Pixelmator Pro 1.6.4 Magenta is available today from the Mac App Store. It’s free for existing users and US$39.99 for new customers. An upgrade discount is also available to owners of the original Pixelmator through the Pixelmator Pro Upgrade Bundle, also available from the Mac App Store. Pixelmator Pro requires macOS High Sierra or later and a Metal-compatible graphics card.

