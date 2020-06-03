Applicaster — a tech company “simplifying the creation, delivery and management of OTT video applications” — has aunched Quick Brick, a new app development framework available within its SaaS app development platform, Zapp.

Jonathan Laor, co-founder and CEO of Applicaster, says the toolset turbocharges video app development, enabling media companies to shrink time to market, reduce development and maintenance costs, and increase post-launch agility. He adds that some of the new capabilities now available in the Zapp platform include:

Streamlined UI design tools – Zapp Studio’s new design toolkit provides direct control over hundreds of design attributes, shrinking the time required to create unique, bespoke apps without writing any code and easing developer workload. Enhanced developer toolkit – Developers can create bespoke user interfaces that seamlessly scale across mobile and TV platforms. Also, App features that utilize Zapp’s pluggable architecture – accessible via Zapp Marketplace – can now be developed once and applied across multiple platforms, reducing development costs and complexity. For example, UI login plug-ins like Search or Play Next now require a single Javascript developer to support all platforms.

Enhanced developer toolkit – Developers can create bespoke user interfaces that seamlessly scale across mobile and TV platforms. Also, App features that utilize Zapp’s pluggable architecture – accessible via Zapp Marketplace – can now be developed once and applied across multiple platforms, reducing development costs and complexity. For example, UI login plug-ins like Search or Play Next now require a single Javascript developer to support all platforms. Accelerated post-launch agility – Media companies can utilize non-developers to adjust – or completely redesign – their OTT video apps without having to rebuild and submit their apps to app stores, further increasing Zapp users’ ability to adjust and pivot their OTT strategy as market conditions change.

All of the new capabilities provided by Quick Brick are available to Zapp users immediately as part of their Zapp platform subscription.

