Apple has released iOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.5.1, and watchOS 6.2.6.

All three provide, per Apple, important security updates. iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad.

watchOS 6.2.6 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update and following the instructions. To install the update, the ‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50% battery charge, must be placed on a charger, and in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌ to which it’s paired.

