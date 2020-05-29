Global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, and Dolby Laboratories are bringing Dolby Atmos Music to the home. Rolling out over the next few days, music lovers can now enjoy this next-level immersive audio experience through Dolby Atmos enabled sound bars, TVs, and AVR home theater systems.

To access this experience, TIDAL HiFi users will need to connect their Dolby Atmos enabled living room devices to a compatible streaming player running the most recently updated TIDAL app. Compatible streaming devices include – Apple TV 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick (2nd gen), Fire TV (3rd gen), and NVIDIA SHIELD TV or NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro (2019 or newer models).

TIDAL is offering a special extended 60-day free trial to those interested in Dolby Atmos Music. This is a limited time offer for new subscribers. More details can be found here. To learn more about Dolby Atmos Music or TIDAL HiFi, visit Music.Dolby.com and TIDAL.com/DolbyAtmos.

Like this: Like Loading...