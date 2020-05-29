iMobie has announced AnyUnlock, an iPhone password unlocker that can unlock various passwords for iOS devices securely and quickly, including Apple ID, screen passcode, Screen Time passcode, and even encrypted iTunes backup.

“Forgetting passwords on iPhone is really troublesome, which keeps users from enjoying iPhone services,” says Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. “Given that, through trial and error for months, our professional technical team has achieved it, and developed AnyUnlock to help all iOS users remove various locks of passcodes, like Apple ID, screen passcode, etc. Better still, it can find and export all the passwords saved on iOS devices, like WiFi passwords, Email passwords, etc. No need to worry about forgetting passwords again.”

AnyUnlock works with macOS 10.10 and higher and Windows 8/7/10/Vista. It costs US$35.99 for a one-month plan for one iOS device. A demo is available for download.

