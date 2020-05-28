Now available for macOS and Linux, The Warden & The Paunch DLC bringsnew units, abilities, and mechanics to Total War: WARHAMMER II. They include:

Two new Legendary Lords, pitted against one another in a fierce rivalry from which only one will emerge. Eltharion the Grim commands Tor Yvresse for the High Elves. Grom the Paunch leads the Broken Axe Tribe for the Greenskins.

As Eltharion, swoop into battle on his mighty Griffon, command High Elven Archmages and Lion Chariots drawn by ferocious War Lions.

As Grom, ride across the world and into battle atop the Chariot of Grom, and cook up special feasts for the boyz in Grom’s Cauldron.

Recruit elite Regiments of Renown for either faction to cut down your enemies where they stand.

The Warden & The Paunch DLC is available now from the Feral Store for US$8.99.

Like this: Like Loading...