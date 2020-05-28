Now available for macOS and Linux, The Warden & The Paunch DLC bringsnew units, abilities, and mechanics to Total War: WARHAMMER II. They include:

  • Two new Legendary Lords, pitted against one another in a fierce rivalry from which only one will emerge.
    • Eltharion the Grim commands Tor Yvresse for the High Elves.
    • Grom the Paunch leads the Broken Axe Tribe for the Greenskins.
  • As Eltharion, swoop into battle on his mighty Griffon, command High Elven Archmages and Lion Chariots drawn by ferocious War Lions.
  • As Grom, ride across the world and into battle atop the Chariot of Grom, and cook up special feasts for the boyz in Grom’s Cauldron.
  • Recruit elite Regiments of Renown for either faction to cut down your enemies where they stand.

The Warden & The Paunch DLC is available now from the Feral Store for US$8.99.