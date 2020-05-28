Sonnet Technologies has announced the US$199.99 Fusion Flex J3i three-drive mounting system for the 2019 Mac Pro, the company’s latest internal storage enhancement product for the most powerful computer offering from Apple.

The Fusion Flex system comprises a custom mounting bracket and plates that support the installation of 3.5-inch SATA hard disk drives (HDDs) and 2.5-inch SATA SSDs (HDDs and SSDs sold separately), mounting hardware, and power and data cables. The assembled system installs in the expansion bay provided inside the computer and connects the mounted drives to the provided ports.

The Fusion Flex J3i system enables users to install up to three SATA drives, mounting two 3.5-inch HDDs plus one 2.5-inch SSD, or three 2.5-inch SSDs inside the 2019 Mac Pro — adding up to 36TB of storage using SATA drives. The Fusion Flex attaches securely to mount points near the computer’s PCIe slots, while the installed drives are connected to the computer’s internal USB and SATA ports.

With the Fusion Flex J3i, Sonnet enables users to choose the drives that best suit their needs, whether maximum storage capacity or increased capacity with faster performance plus greater reliability is the ultimate objective. It will be available by June 15.

