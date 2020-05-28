Pablo Escobar’s biological brother, Roberto de Jesús Escobar Gaviria has launched — via his company Escobar Inc. — a limited edition run of a gold-plated iPhone 11 Pro 256GB for US$499.

It’s essentially a repaired and gold-plated original iPhone 11 Pro 256 GB launched in a limited-edition of 2,000 units. Each iPhone is gold-plated and comes with all the original Apple accessories, such as the cable, charger and headphones. Escobar Inc has engraved its logo on the iPhone, and packaged it in a luxury wooden box. “

The Escobar Gold 11 Pro 256GB is available with free worldwide shipping at www.escobarinc.com/gold11. It comes unlocked and purportedly works with all SIM cards and networks worldwide.

Like this: Like Loading...