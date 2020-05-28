Key Digital, a manufacturer of professional AV and control systems. has announced the KD-XUSB2 USB 2.0 transmitter and receiver extender kit optimized for use with high bandwidth USB 1.1 – 2.0 devices. It’s slated for release in the second quarter of 2020.

Jonathon Ferry, national training manager for Key Digital, says the installation of the KD-XUSB2 is fast and straightforward providing ease of integration in conference rooms, classrooms, business offices, and connected homes. No USB driver software is necessary, making it immediately compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux machines.

Supporting low, full, and high data transfer speeds up to 480Mbps, the KD-XUSB2 enables host laptops, computers, smart TVs, and appliances to connect with devices such as web cams, keyboard and mouse, hard drives, printers and scanners, USB microphones, touchscreen displays, conferencing DSPs, and more. The transmitter features one USB-B connection and the receiver has two USB-A ports which may also connect to a USB hub for up to 15 supported devices.

The extender kit is backward compatible supporting USB versions 1.1 through 2.0 with USB signal extension up to 50 meters (164 feet) via single CAT5e/6 cable. Only the transmitter needs a power connection using Power over CAT (PoC) with which the receiver is powered by the transmitter. Additionally, with USB device-powering the receiver unit may provide 5V 500mA power to a connected device.

