In celebration of National Ketchup Day (June 5), Instagram’s most followed tech accessory account, CASETiFY, and HEINZ, are teaming up for the HEINZ x CASETiFY collection.

The HEINZ x CASETiFY collection features new cases inspired by the ketchup brand the world has come to know and love for over 150 years, including a nod to the iconic HEINZ bottle. The collection features a range of accessories for iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks and more, starting at $25 USD. As the first-ever custom HEINZ collection, shoppers will be invited to personalize two different designs in the CASETiFY Custom Studio, taking their monograms and monikers to premium quality cases.

The collection joins the ranks of CASETiFY’s creative program, CASETiFY Co-Lab. Known for introducing limited edition collections, HEINZ x CASETiFY will be made available to shop worldwide, shipping to over 180 countries.New to the CASETiFY lineup, the collaboration welcomes the first Quilted Puffy Case, a fun accessory inspired by the experience of squeezing a HEINZ single serve ketchup packet onto one’s favorite food. Products in the lineup will also include designer prints on CASETiFY’s best-selling styles, novel ketchup and fries Floaty Cases, HEINZ x CASETiFY UV Sanitizers, and the recently introduced 2-in-1 Grip Stand.

CASETiFY worked with Brand Central, Kraft Heinz’s outbound licensing agency, and Kraft Heinz to bring the HEINZ tech accessories collection to life. This licensing collaboration is the first to go live as part of Kraft Heinz Company’s larger outbound licensing strategy announced in 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...