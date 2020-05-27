In celebration of World Environment Day, Itron and Discovery Education—which specializes in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms—present the Internet of Things: Infinite Possibilities Virtual Field Trip, premiering on June 5, 2020. Students and families can register for the no-cost field trip here.

During the virtual experience, students in grades 6-9 gain a look at how the Internet they use in their everyday lives can conserve natural resources, protect ecosystems, and create safer, more sustainable communities. During this event, students will also dive into the world of cutting-edge smart technology and sustainable innovation by meeting talented real-world STEM professionals.

The United Nations’ World Environment Day dedicates time for the global community to reimagine human’s relationship with nature. This year’s theme, Time for Nature, “empowers students to connect the dots between natural resources and human impact by focusing on innovative solutions to today’s most pressing challenges.”

Like this: Like Loading...