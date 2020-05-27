WarnerMedia’s streaming platform, HBO Max, launches today, featuring a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia’s catalog and a roster of new Max Originals, plus fan-favorite acquired franchises and films.

Bob Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, says it features: 10,000 hours of premium content including the entire HBO service; motion picture and TV series from Warner Bros.’ 100-year content collection; highlights from New Line; catalog titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes Cartoons; a selection of classic films curated in partnership with TCM; along with a monthly offering of new Max Originals, guaranteeing something for everyone in the household.

HBO Max is available starting today priced at US$14.99/month from WarnerMedia. Existing HBO NOW direct-billed customers, as well as those who are billed through Apple, Google Play, Samsung, Optimum and Verizon Fios Internet will get instant access to HBO Max today at no extra cost, with the HBO NOW app automatically updating to the HBO Max app on supported devices.

Current HBO subscribers who get their service and are direct-billed through AT&T, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-Verse TV, Cox, Hulu, Optimum, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios TV and select independent cable, broadband, and telco providers through the NCTC like WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN and MCTV, among others, now also have access to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Customers can download the HBO Max app and then elect to access it on supported devices (including iPhones, iPads, Apple TV set-top box) or via desktop and log in using their existing provider’s username and password to unlock all of HBO Max.

New subscribers can sign up for HBO Max directly through HBOMax.com or through AT&T, DIRECTV, U-Verse TV, Apple, Cox, Google Play, Hulu, Optimum, Samsung Smart TV, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, and select independent cable, broadband and telco providers through the NCTC, including WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN and MCTV. For a full list of providers, please click here.

