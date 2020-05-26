TBWA Worldwide, the ad agency with which Apple works, was named network of the Year at the 99th Annual ADC Awards in New York, with the global collective taking home two Best of Discipline Awards, as well as eight Gold, seven Silver and 13 Bronze.

TBWA\Media Arts Lab was recognized as Agency of the Year, with “Bounce” for Apple’s AirPods receiving the coveted Black Cube for Best in Show, two Best of Discipline honors, four Gold Cubes and three Silver Cubes, with Apple awarded Client of the Year.

Additionally, TBWA\Media Arts Lab won a Gold Cube for “Wonderful Tools,” in Motion/Film/Gaming Craft, and TBWA\Media Arts Lab’s “AirPods Pro” won a Gold Cube in Spatial Design, among other honors.

