T-Mobile is launching “Connecting Heroes,” part of the company’s first “Un-carrier” move.

The wireless provider is giving first responders a new iPhone SE on us or half off a flagship smartphone from another top brand with eligible trade-in. Plus, T-Mobile’s 5G network is now live in San Francisco, Sacramento, Tampa and Orlando.

First responder agencies face trade-offs between buying life-saving equipment or funding important wireless communication. T-Mobile says it wants to help solve that problem with Connecting Heroes, a 10-year commitment, bringing up to $7.7 billion back to first responder agencies.

It’s for state and local first responders, as well as all essential workers. The launch of Connecting Heroes is made possible by T-Mobile’s 5G network and the massive capacity that will be unleashed from the merger with Sprint, according to T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.

Like this: Like Loading...