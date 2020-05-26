Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.5 which sports a Battery Health Management feature. Here’s what the tech giant’s release notes say:

The battery health management feature in macOS 10.15.5 is designed to improve your battery’s lifespan by reducing the rate at which it chemically ages. The feature does this by monitoring your battery’s temperature history and its charging patterns.

Based on the measurements that it collects, battery health management may reduce your battery’s maximum charge when in this mode. This happens as needed to ensure that your battery charges to a level that’s optimized for your usage — reducing wear on the battery, and slowing its chemical aging.

The new version also fixes an issue where large data transfers to RAID volumes could cause Finder to become unresponsive. To download macOS Catalina 10.15.5, go to System Preferences and click Software Updates.

