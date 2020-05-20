Audio Design Desk has launched Audio Tools along with a free version of its audio design app for visual storytellers, Audio Design Desk Create.

Audio Design Desk Create includes over 500 sound design elements created by the same team who produced sounds for “Spider-Man” and “The Avengers” plus an additional 2000 sound effects and music compositions to get started. It comes with add.app’s programmable triggers, replacement tools, AI creative engine, and revolutionary sync technology.

Also, Audio Design Desk has released v1.2 of Audio Tools platform, which now includes volume automation plus the following new tools and updates:

Replace Without Losing Sync: Pressing the new replace button above the timeline, users can turn one composition into infinite alternates and can refine their results by using keywords, intensity, complexity, genre, album, composer or playlists.

Create Triggers Faster and More Easily: The triggers menu is now in the main window and has been completely redesigned and streamlined to give users more options while simplifying the process. Users can search for sounds and drag them to this window to create trigger playlists. They can refine their playlists at any time and save trigger sets for future use.

Create a Timecode Offset in the Transport: Autoset to match incoming video by default, users can now also adjust the timecode manually. This is especially helpful when working in reels or when no timecode is present and users want to set it manually, or if an edit has changed while you were working on sound.

Fine Tuned Looping Controls: Users can now loop any selection by pressing option command L, and they can freely move the loop by pressing shift or command and dragging the loop points.

Updates to Metadata Editing: Now, sync markers can be immediately changed and updated in the audio editor, and a new command exists in the metadata window that allows users to change any piece of metadata from any library.

Perfect the Sync with Slower Playback Speeds: Audio Design Desk now enables playback at 1/3 the speed, in addition to half-speed, making it even easier to perfect sync while performing.

Updated Metadata Guessing Algorithm: This algorithm as well as the sync marker guessing algorithm have been updated to really speed up the importing workflow.

Visit www.add.app/download for for a breakdown of the key differences between add.app Create (free) and the paid version tiers of Audio Design Desk.

