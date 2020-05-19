Gadget Guard cases with alara technology are now available for morei Phone models—iPhone 7, 8, X, XS, XR, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and SE. Customers can order all models at GadgetGuard.com.

The cases with alara technology reduce user exposure to radiofrequency (RF) radiation by up to 75% while still maintaining the phone’s signal quality, according to Chieft Technology Office Ryan McCaughey. Embedded within the Gadget Guard case are micro-thin antennas that automatically pair with iPhones to reduce user exposure to cell phone radiation. McCaughey says it doesn’t simply shield or block RF, but redirects it away from the user, which maintains the signal while reducing radiation exposure.

The new iPhone cases come in two versions. The slim version is available for all iPhones and has a sleek profile that follows the contours of the phone, provides 4-foot drop protection and is easy to grip with a soft-touch feel. The rugged version delivers 10-foot drop protection. The rugged cases are available for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and XR.

The Gadget Guard case with alara technology sells for $39.99 for the slim version and $49.99 for the rugged version.

