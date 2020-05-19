Results of Strategy Analytics’ survey of France, Germany, the UK and US indicate in-garage delivery of packages is an attractive option for smart home consumers with garages. More than half of consumers in smart homes with garages find the idea of in-garage delivery extremely or very appealing according to Smart Home Survey – Package Delivery – April 2020.

In 2019 smart home consumers had an average of 29 packages delivered to their homes and about one-in-four had a package stolen after it was delivered according to the survey. Therefore, it’s not surprising that in-home or in-garage package delivery is appealing to many consumers. Smart home consumers in the U.S. find leaving packages in their home or garages most appealing of consumers in all countries surveyed.

Germans have a greater preference for leaving packages in their garages vs. in their homes. The French don’t find leaving packages in their home or garage as appealing as consumers in the other countries surveyed. Consumers with connected garage door openers in all countries indicated even stronger appeal for in-garage delivery.

“In this COVID-19 era people are shopping online much more than ever and are concerned about having their valuable packages stolen after they’re delivered,” says Bill Ablondi, director of Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service. “Our survey revealed that most smart home consumers find the idea of leaving packages in their homes or garages appealing if they are notified of delivery and can monitor the delivery person if they’re not at home.”

