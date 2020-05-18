Cisdem ContactsMate has upgraded to version 5.1.0. The upgrade adds a couple of functions, optimizes the user interface, and fixes the crash issue and some minor bugs.

ContactsMate is a contact management app for Mac. It can sync contacts between Mac Contacts, iCloud, Google, Outlook and other places. Users can use it to export contacts to 8 different file types and import contacts from CSV files and vCard files. It allows users to view, edit, group, tag, backup and restore contacts. There are also other features like deduplication.

Cisdem ContactsMate requires macOS 10.11 or later. Pricing starts at US$39.99 for a single user/lifetime license. A demo is available for download.

Like this: Like Loading...