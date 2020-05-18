Ada, which specializes in Automated Customer Experience (ACX), has announced new findings from a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Ada in March 2020.

It found that many business leaders say that customer satisfaction is their top goal but three out of four (76%) expect difficulty in achieving this without raising costs in the next two years. To help companies conquer this challenge–especially in light of high volumes of inquiries during COVID-19–Ada also launched CSAT Pro, a configurable toolkit that measures customer satisfaction and provides actionable solutions in real-time. CSAT Pro will enable companies such as Zoom, AirAsia and LiteBit to evaluate and improve the satisfaction of every automated conversation while reducing costs.

According to the study:

° Customer service requests are soaring. More than half of surveyed firms say the number of inquiries they receive has increased compared to just 12 months ago–and 75% expect that number to increase in the next year.

° Companies are embracing automation to solve the challenge. Nearly two-thirds (65%) are automating processes, with 61% noting improved customer satisfaction and 46 percent citing decreased operational costs as a result of automated interactions.

° Chatbots are leading the way. Nearly half of respondents are using chatbots, with another quarter planning to add them within a year. And they’re working: 76% of respondents said their chatbots had a positive impact on satisfaction levels, the largest impact of any tested technology.

“The Forrester Consulting study reveals that many organizations are feeling stuck as they attempt to create satisfied customers in the face of soaring inquiries and cost concerns. This volume has more than quadrupled during COVID-19 for some of our clients,” says Mike Murchison, CEO and cofounder of Ada. “We’re launching CSAT Pro to take direct aim at this challenge by monitoring sentiment in the moment and prescribing personalized actions to improve satisfaction immediately, which is invaluable during times of high stress like today. This is an important step in our journey to help customers achieve the holy grail of lower costs and higher customer satisfaction at scale through the power of automation.”

