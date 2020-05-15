Global sales of smart speakers in quarter one of 2020 reached 28.2 million units, an increase of 8.2% on the first quarter of 2019, according to new research from Strategy Analytics.

Amazon remained the leading brand with a share of 23.5%, up from 21.5% in the same period a year ago. Google retained second place with a 19.3% share, compared to 17.9% in quarter one of 2019. The global shares of Chinese vendors Baidu, Alibaba and Xiaomi all decreased as they faced supply and demand challenges in the Chinese domestic market as a result of pandemic-related measures.

Apple’s HomePod (pictured) didn’t merit a mention in Strategy Analytic’s report summary.

