Red Giant has released an update to VFX Suite, its collection of keying, tracking, cleanup and visual effects compositing tools, all right inside Adobe After Effects.

The VFX Suite 1.5 update introduces Lens Distortion, a new tool for matching the distortion of any lens. It also provides powerful to some of the original tools: Supercomp, Optical Glow, King Tracker, Shadow, and Reflection.

Red Giant VFX Suite is available as a subscription or as part of Red Giant Complete, the subscription service that gives editors, motion designers and VFX artists all Red Giant tools at one price. All current Red Giant Complete subscribers will receive this update for free. Users who own a perpetual license of VFX Suite 1.0 are eligible for a $199 upgrade. Users can purchase the upgrade here.

