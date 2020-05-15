Ausdom introduced a new line of HD Webcams for Zoom video conferencing, Skype recording, remote education, live streaming, gaming, and Youtube videos, as well as contacting friends and family while social distancing.

Priced from $79.99-$99.99, the line-up includes the AW615, AW635, and AF640 webcams that provide widescreen picture quality with HD 1920 x 1080P video, Noise Canceling audio and plug and play ease. The widescreen full HD video webcams have a full HD glass lens and 2.0 aperture to provide HD quality widescreen video calls.

The Ausdom webcams record clear videos, even in dim light, with Automatic Low-Light Correct Technology that instantly reacts to low-light conditions to create a bright image for a better looking video presentation – key for YouTube and Zoom videos without dark shadows.

The webcam’s high pixel count CMOS sensor also ensures high definition with a stable performance. The built-In noise reduction omni-directional mic captures sounds and automatically filters out external background noise for clear sound in noisy environments.

Just plug the Ausdom webcam in your Mac or PC desktop or laptop, or Smart TV box via the USB port to instantly make video calls with friends, family, and co-workers or live broadcast anytime. The webcams support streaming video on OBS, Zoom, Skype, Facebook, YouTube, XSplit, Mixer, Twitter, and other social gaming and media platforms, including Google Hangouts, Amazon Chime, and FaceTime, etc.; and are compatible with macOS, Windows, Chrome OS, and Android.

