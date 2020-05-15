In the short-term, COVID-19 might have a positive impact on the gaming sector, as people forced to stay at home look for ways to entertain themselves, according to Research and Markets.

The 39% increase in global mobile game downloads recorded in February 2020 by app analytics firm Sensor Tower was largely attributed to the lockdown imposed in China.Popular title Honor of Kings, published by Tencent Games, hit an all-time high for daily average users during the last week of January 2020. As well as more downloads, game publishers are reporting an increase in revenue from in-game purchases, which they are also attributing to global restrictions on movement.

However, the medium to long-term picture may not be so rosy, according to Research and Markets. Several major trade events in the industry’s calendar – including E3, the year’s biggest gaming show which normally takes place in June – have been canceled.

Research and Markets says these trade events are vital to the industry as they are where new consoles and games are launched, and ground-breaking partnerships are announced.

