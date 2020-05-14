FileShadow, Inc. has announced an integration partnership with Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc., allowing consumers to scan documents directly into their FileShadow Vault from the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1500, S1300i and iX100 models.

“Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is the world market leader in scanning technology, and our partnership creates an efficient and effective management capability for our customers for documents and photos that were not ‘born digital,’” said Tyrone Pike, President and CEO of FileShadow. “Today, with the ScanSnap integration, users can import all of their paper files and photos into the FileShadow Vault—photos, contracts, letters, receipts and almost anything printed.”

Fujitsu ScanSnap offers enterprise quality scanning tools for small businesses and consumers. FileShadow provides a single, secure vault from which to search and access files. The service aggregates cloud storage accounts such as iCloud, Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe’s Lightroom solutions, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and OneDrive for Business; local storage (macOS, Windows Desktops, Windows Virtual Desktops); and network and direct-attached storage (NAS/DAS) devices.

With FileShadow Publish, users publish collections of files from their FileShadow Vault by generating shareable links so that everyone can access files, even people without FileShadow accounts.

ScanSnap models can scan up to 30 sheets per minute in color-duplex mode. They can easily scan unconventional documents, business cards and long receipts that tend to curl with Manual Scan. After the scan is complete, ScanSnap software cleans streaked images without the need for rescanning.

For a free 30-day trial of FileShadow, visit www.fileshadow.com. To learn more about ScanSnap, visit http://www.scansnapworld.com.

